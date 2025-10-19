Arizona Basketball defeats Saint Mary's 81-68 in a preseason game

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Basketball won a preseason exhibition game against Saint Mary's College with a score of 81-68 on Saturday at McKale Center.

Senior guard Jaden Bradley led the team with 23 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 2-of-2 from three-point range. Senior guard Anthony Dell’Orso contributed 13 points and two rebounds, while junior center Motiejus Krivas recorded a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

"It's an honor to compete against them," said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. "I told our team if you can lead from the start and weather a few storms, that's a good place to start."

The Wildcats played without Tobe Awaka who Lloyd referred to as "banged up" but would have played if the game counted in the standings.

Arizona's second preseason will be one week from Monday against Embry-Riddle.

