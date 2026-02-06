Arizona basketball chases program history with 22-game win streak

TUCSON — The undefeated Arizona Wildcats are on the verge of making program history as they prepare to face Oklahoma State this Saturday at McKale Center.

With 22 consecutive wins under their belt, the team is just one victory away from breaking the school record for longest win streak.

The last time Arizona won 22 straight games was from 1914 to 1917, a streak that predates even the Bear Down Gym era.

"Back in those days, those guys were probably getting ready to serve in World War I," Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd said.

This season's Wildcats have been a dominant force, packing crowds into McKale Center while showcasing remarkable depth and talent.

Seven different players have scored 20 or more points in a game this season, with freshmen Koa Peat and Brayden Burries leading the team in scoring.

The team's success has been built on veteran leadership and young talent working together seamlessly. Multiple players have earned spots on national award watch lists, demonstrating the program's elite level of play.

"You have to kind of sacrifice some of maybe your individual things so these young guys can come to the table," Lloyd said.

Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State will also serve as a celebration of the 2001 Final Four Wildcat team.

Arizona Director of Player Relations Jason Gardner, who was a sophomore on that celebrated squad, sees similarities between the current team's chemistry and that historic group.

"The huddle is very similar to our team where you see Koa (Peat) saying things to JB (Jaden Bradley), you see JB telling Koa stuff to Tobe (Awaka) and Brayden (Burries)," Gardner said. "So I just think that that respect factor from the older guys to the younger guys, I think carries a long way with this group."

As Arizona's present meets its past, Saturday's game at McKale Center promises to be a historic moment for the program and its passionate fan base.