Decades later, former Arizona Wildcat Sean Elliott graduates from Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — "Obviously, when I went to Arizona way back in '85, the whole purpose was to get my degree," said former Arizona Wildcat Sean Elliott.

Despite playing four seasons for Lute Olson's team, Elliott says he was still twenty seven units short of a college degree when the San Antonio Spurs drafted him third overall.

Over the years, I procrastinated," said Elliott. "I found every excuse not to go back."

Elliott played more than to decades in the NBA, and became a Spurs broadcaster. Then, COVID-19 arrived.

"I got inspired by the pandemic. I had downtime. and I had no more excuses."

His motivation was a promise he made to his later mother and to Olson that he would complete his degree, which was in interdisciplinary studies. He took online classes in topics such as Italian Renaissance to oceanography.

"I had a lot of fun. It was great. As a matter of fact, when I turned in my last paper, I was sad."

Now, Elliott can add a class ring to his NBA ring.

"I joke with my kids and friends that I was on a 38-year plan. I finally got it done. I'm pretty happy about it, and pretty thrilled."