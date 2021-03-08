Menu

Arizona Athletics to start allowing limited fan attendance

Posted at 9:39 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 23:49:05-05

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Athletics said in a statement that it will start allowing a limited amount of fans to its home baseball and softball games.

Both teams are riding big winning streaks, as the 2nd ranked softball team is 12-0 to start the season. The baseball team has won ten straight games.

