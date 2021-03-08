Arizona Athletics to start allowing limited fan attendance

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Athletics said in a statement that it will start allowing a limited amount of fans to its home baseball and softball games.
Both teams are riding big winning streaks, as the 2nd ranked softball team is 12-0 to start the season. The baseball team has won ten straight games.
Exciting news for our @ArizonaBaseball and @ArizonaSoftball Season Ticket Holders and fans!— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) March 8, 2021
Official update from @Dave_Heeke ⤵️#BearDown ⚾️🥎 pic.twitter.com/D3ahHr4iLc