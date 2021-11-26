Watch
Arizona, Arizona State renew rivalry after 2020 blowout

The billboard serves as a reminder of last year’s Territorial Cup to anyone who drives Interstate-10 between Phoenix and Tucson. AP photo.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The billboard serves as a reminder of last year’s Territorial Cup to anyone who drives Interstate-10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

The maroon-and-gold billboard, put up by Arizona State fans, reads: “NO PITY FOR THE KITTY,” with 70-7 on each side.

No need for reminders needed as Arizona and Arizona State get ready to renew their rivalry Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. The 70-7 win was the Sun Devils’ zenith in a series that started in 1899. It represented a nadir for the Wildcats, one that led to a coaching change.

