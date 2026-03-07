Alex Bowman misses Phoenix hometown race due to vertigo after stepping out of car mid-race in Austin

Tucson native Alex Bowman will not compete in his hometown race at Phoenix Raceway this weekend after being sidelined by vertigo following a mid-race exit in Austin last weekend.

Bowman stepped out of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet during the race in Austin, reporting dizziness and illness.

Doctors diagnosed him with vertigo, keeping him out of the Straight Talk Wireless 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Anthony Alfredo will take over behind the wheel in his absence.

The setback is the latest in a string of injuries and health issues that have cost Bowman nearly a dozen starts over the last four seasons.

His first major injury came in 2010, before his NASCAR Cup Series career began, when a midget car crash broke his clavicle and a rib.

He still worked his way up to the Cup Series, but the incident set the tone for a career marked by resilience.

In 2022 at Texas Motor Speedway, a tire failure sent his car hard into the wall, resulting in a concussion. He missed five races and lost his playoff spot.

On his 30th birthday in 2023, a sprint car flip fractured a vertebra, sidelining him for four more races.

Last summer in Michigan, a multi-car pileup left Bowman with serious bruises in what he called the most painful hit of his career. Yet somehow, no broken bones were found, just some serious bruises.

Despite the setbacks, Bowman has won eight Cup Series races. The hope now is that the vertigo clears quickly and he returns to competition soon.

Phoenix Raceway hosts NASCAR this weekend, March 6–8, 2026, with the Straight Talk Wireless 500 as the featured Cup Series event.