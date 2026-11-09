A Triathlon Three-Peat as Arizona Captures Third Straight National Championship

TEMPE, Arizona — The University of Arizona women’s triathlon team completed a historic three-peat, winning the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon National Championship at Tempe Town Lake for the third consecutive year.

The Wildcats, coached by Wes Johnson, secured the team title in a race converted to a duathlon (2.5 km run, 20 km bike, 5 km run) because of water conditions in Tempe Town Lake. Kelly Wetteland claimed her second straight individual national championship, capping an outstanding career and helping Arizona become the first program to win three titles in a row in the growing collegiate sport.⁠

Arizona entered the event seeking to extend its dominance after titles in 2024 and 2025. The program, still in its early years, has quickly established itself as a national powerhouse. Representatives included Wetteland, Molly Lakustiak, Margareta Vrablova, Ruth Pardy, Ellison Wolfe, Amit Ben Adiva, and Regina Michel Camacho. The team had shown strong form earlier, taking first at the NCAA West National Qualifier.⁠

Wetteland reflected on the achievement: “It’s sensational. It hasn’t hit me, yet. I love my best friends. I love the sport. I love the A.”

Lakustiak, also finishing her collegiate career, added: “It’s amazing. I love doing it with this team. They are my favorite people in the world. And, it’s just the best way to cap off our four years, here. I couldn’t be more proud of everyone.”

“Our athletes that started this program with us four years ago," added head coach Wes Johnson. They finished their collegiate careers today, so it’s just a full circle moment of starting it from scratch with them, with Molly and Kelly and our student manager, Aleco Dominguez. For our third national championship, in a third different format, I’m just so proud of them.”

The victory marks another banner for Arizona Athletics and underscores the depth and culture Johnson has built since the program’s inception. With key contributors closing their college careers on top, the Wildcats have cemented a dynasty in collegiate triathlon.

