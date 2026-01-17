A parade of color kicks off the 36th Annual Fort Lowell Shootout

TUCSON — Tucson’s largest youth sporting event is back, bringing more than 400 soccer teams from across Arizona, the Western United States, and Northern Mexico together for a weekend of competition and celebration.

The 36th Annual Fort Lowell Shootout began Friday night at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium with the Parade of Athletes.

Players of all ages arrived in colorful uniforms and costumes, marching under the rainbow archway while fans and proud parents cheered from the stands.

Following the parade, the Bob Foley Memorial Soccer Olympics tested young athletes in juggling, dribbling, accuracy challenges and the highly anticipated penalty kick shootout.

“I’m gonna score a million goals,” one competitor shouted, grinning before the ceremony.

Games continue through Sunday at fields across Tucson, generating more than $4 million in local economic impact.

Teams from Michigan, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Northern Mexico, and across Arizona are competing.

The tournament also partners with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to collect non-perishable food donations throughout the weekend.

Items requested include peanut butter, oatmeal, pasta, canned goods and packaged nuts or seeds. Collection boxes are set up across event locations to make donating easy for attendees.

For organizers, the Fort Lowell Shootout is more than just a soccer tournament.

It’s a celebration of community, teamwork, and youth sports in Southern Arizona. And if you ask the players, they’re ready to win.

