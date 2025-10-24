A Golden Anniversary for Arizona’s Special Olympics

TUCSON, Arizona — The Special Olympics Arizona marked a milestone today, celebrating its 50th anniversary with the 13th annual Breakfast with Champions at Skyline Country Club.

The event, filled with heartfelt moments and inspiring stories, highlighted the organization’s commitment to fostering joy, confidence, and opportunities through sports and community.

“It’s such a joy,” said Paul Cicala, a longtime champion of the Special Olympics and current news anchor in El Paso, who served as the event’s emcee. “But, not only that, it brings a tear to your eye when you see these athletes and you give them a high-five and a hug. It’s about being inclusive, and that’s what the Special Olympics is all about.”

The event honored 15-year-old basketball player Javion White, who was named Southern Arizona Athlete of the Year for his outstanding achievements and spirit. The celebration underscored the organization’s mission to empower athletes through inclusion and community engagement.

