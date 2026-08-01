A First Look at 2026-27 Arizona Wildcats Basketball with a Media-Open Practice

TUCSON, Arizona — The Arizona Wildcats opened their 2026-27 campaign with a media-accessible practice at Richard Jefferson Gymnasium on Friday, offering a glimpse of a roster tasked with following up one of the most successful seasons in program history.

Under head coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona is coming off a historic 2025-26 season that included a school-record 36 wins, the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, and a run to the Final Four — the program’s first since 2001. Lloyd, who turned down interest from North Carolina to stay in Tucson, returns with a revamped but talented group aiming to contend once again in the loaded Big 12 and chase a national title.

Freshman guard Calelb Holt is Arizona’s highest-ranked signee in years, projected as a dynamic perimeter threat who can create havoc alongside Kharchenkov.

Returning Center Motiejus Krivas is xpected to anchor the frontcourt and provide All-Conference production after a strong previous season.

Arizona’s non-conference slate is ambitious and serves as a true measuring stick. It features exhibitions, a neutral-site opener vs. UCLA, road games at Auburn and St. John’s (MSG), home matchups against UConn, and the Southwest Maui Invitational.