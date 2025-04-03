100 year-old tennis player Richard Shumway's amazing story

TUCSON, Arizona — Richard Shumway has a solid serve and a terrific forehand, and it's tough to believe he's 100 years old.

Shumway was born in Italy and moved to France at age two, where he lived in an orphanage for seven years.

"There was no sanitation and no running water," said Shumway. "I think I built up immunization against everything."

An aunt brought him to the United States at age twelve. A World War II veteran, he quit smoking at age 40, starting running at 55, and completed an El Tour de Tucson. His wife has passed away.

"I ran to where the kids are."

He's playing tennis at the Oro Valley Community Center.

"I credit my longevity to a sense of community. I got it right here, with friends. Without that, your life changes at 85."

"He's a fantastic inspiration," said his friend, Jeff Norris. "I feel lucky every time I play with him."

Richard's 100th birthday was just a few weeks ago. And, he celebrated afterwards by skydiving with son.

"I never like to be part of the crowd," added Shumway. "I like to be out in front."

Now entering his 101st year, Shumway plans to keep on swinging.

"As long as this system holds up."