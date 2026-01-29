Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Arizona Wildcat Carter Bryant invited to NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona forward Carter Bryant dunks against Old Dominion during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former University of Arizona standout Carter Bryant, now a rookie with the San Antonio Spurs, has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to ESPN.

Bryant will take part in the event during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Carter Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in 37 games during his lone season with the Arizona Wildcats in 2024-25.

He was selected 14th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Slam Dunk Contest will be held as part of NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

