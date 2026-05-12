Desert Vista basketball star, Memphis Grizzlies forward, Brandon Clarke, dies at 29

MEMPHIS, TN — Valley high school basketball star and Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has died at the age of 29, his agency and the club both reported on Tuesday.

No cause of death was released.

Clarke, born in Canada, moved to Phoenix as a child and played high school basketball at Desert Vista High School in Ahwatukee.

Clarke spent all seven of his NBA seasons in Memphis. He only appeared in two games in 2025-26, spending most of the season battling a calf injury.

The Associated Press reported that Clarke was arrested in late March for speeding and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2020, he was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Prior to his NBA career, Clarke played for San Jose State and Gonzaga. While at Gonzaga, he was named the WCC Defensive Player of the Year.

"We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke," Priority Sports said. "He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family and all of his friends. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life."