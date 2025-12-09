Colts sign 44-year-old Philip Rivers to practice squad, AP source says

The Indianapolis Colts bolstered their injury-depleted quarterback corps Tuesday by bringing 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement and signing him to the practice squad, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet made an official announcement.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Colts coach Shane Steichen confirmed Indy’s starter, Daniel Jones, would miss the rest of this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon and backup Riley Leonard injured his right knee during Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville.

Rivers hasn't taken a snap since finishing his career with a playoff loss following the Colts 2020 season. That was the last time Indy (8-5) made the postseason. The eight-time Pro Bowler announced his retirement in January 2021 and has been coaching St. Michael High School in Fairhope, Alabama, ever since.

But it's not clear how long it will take Rivers to learn Indy's playbook — or work his way into game shape — as the reeling Colts try to snap a three-game losing streak next weekend at Seattle (10-3).

“Things happen, wacky stuff has happened in this league, your depth gets tested, your resolve gets tested as you get thrown into some adversity as a unit, as a coaching staff, as a position group,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said, declining to take specific questions about Rivers. “We've been through some fire out there, but our coaching staff's excited to draw a plan up and teach it.”

Neither Steichen nor players were made available because the Colts typically take Tuesday off.

Rivers rejoins a team desperately trying to rebound from its worst stretch of the season, four losses in five games. The result: Indy has fallen out of the race for the AFC's top seed and is tied for second in the AFC South with Houston (8-5), one game behind division leader Jacksonville (9-4).

Rivers ranked among the NFL’s career leaders in yards passing with 63,440, 421 touchdown passes and 12 4,000-yard seasons when he retired and was a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month.

So the question is how much does Rivers have left in the tank?

In his first and only season with Indy, it appeared his arm strength already was diminished though he masterfully navigated the Colts through a season unlike any other — playing in front of empty or sparsely-populated stadiums because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also unclear is whether the Colts will need him this weekend.

Jones was having a career year and had entered the midseason MVP discussion but had struggled over the last five games. He also played through a lower left leg injury that impeded his mobility during each of Indy's last three losses.

Then Sunday, he crumpled to the ground and grabbed toward his lower right leg on a play he did not take a hit. He slammed his helmet into the ground before limping off the field. Jones later returned to the rainy sideline in a protective walking boot.

“He’ll have surgery within the week,” Steichen said Monday. “Obviously, just really feel for him, just an unfortunate situation. The work he puts in, the grind, a team captain for us. One of the toughest guys I’ve ever been around. Just praying for a speedy recovery for him.”

Leonard did a solid job in relief of Jones, going 18 of 29 for 145 yards and one interception in his most extensive action since Notre Dame lost last year’s national championship game. When he reported to the team headquarters Monday, they found out Leonard also had been hurt during the game.

The orbital bone injury to Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 draft pick in 2023, only compounded the problem. He still has not been activated from injured reserve to practice and Steichen said Monday he did not expect Richardson's status to change this week either.

That left the Colts with only one other option — veteran Brett Rypien, who has not been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster since he was signed in mid-October — if Leonard can't play this weekend.

So they added Rivers, who was with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers when Steichen was serving as the team's quarterbacks coach and interim offensive coordinator. Oddly, Leonard played prep ball at a different high school in Fairhope.

And now all three will be working together to try and help Indy turn things around as they enter a brutal final four-game stretch to salvage their playoff hopes.

