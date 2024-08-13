Breaking will not be returning for the 2028 Olympics. Here's why

After making its debut in the 2024 Paris Olympics, breaking — or breakdancing — will not return for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

The dance competition was well received at the Paris games, with some breakout moments that included a viral and unique routine from Australia’s Rachael Gunn, a.k.a. Raygun.

Japan won gold in the women’s competition, while Canada took home the top medal for the men.

Even though breakdancing originated in the U.S. — New York to be exact — Los Angeles did not opt for it to be included in their 2028 Summer Olympics.

RELATED STORY | Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started

The host city did, however, choose flag football and squash to make their Olympic debuts four years from now. And lacrosse, cricket, baseball and softball will make a return.

Host cities collaborate with the International Olympic Committee years in advance to determine which sports to include in their program in addition to the core 28.

The process to become a regularly featured sport in the Olympic games requires jumping through a lot of hoops.

It must first be recognized by the IOC as a sport before moving to International Sports Federation status. Then they have to comply with the Olympic Charter, the World Anti-Doping Code and the Olympic Movement Code in order to be eligible.

Sports can gain recognition from the IOC but still not be a part of the Olympic games.

RELATED STORY | US ties China in Paris Olympics gold medal count but wins overall total

The IOC’s Executive Board can decide which new sport to propose and put up for a vote on whether or not the sport should be included. There are a lot of criteria that need to be met beforehand.

First, the sport must be practiced by men in at least 75 countries across four continents and by women in at least 40 countries across three continents, as well as have a large audience in terms of spectators and TV viewers.

Then, the rules and regulations for the sport must be clearly outlined. There are other factors like not adding to the cost of the games and making sure the host city has the infrastructure to support the new sport.

In order to receive a permanent status in the Olympics, a new sport must be included in three consecutive Olympic games. After the 2028 games in Los Angeles, those newly permanent sports will include surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing — which were all introduced at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.