Arizona’s Peat, Aristode sidelined for Wednesday’s game vs. BYU

Arizona basketball freshman Koa Peat will miss Wednesday’s game against BYU due to a muscle strain in his lower leg area, the team said on official social media accounts.

Peat is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week. He will return to the court once he is officially cleared by the medical staff.

Additionally, Dwayne Aristode will not be available for the contest because of an illness.