Update on Semba: Reid Park Zoo's pregnant elephant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zoo staff are making sure Semba, the Reid Park Zoo's expecting elephant mother, is staying healthy during her pregnancy.

This African elephant is expecting her calf to arrive in the spring of 2024. In the meantime, she's been staying active with regular exercise sessions and foraging activities. This also provides staff with opportunities for close monitoring.

As for her diet, staff say she hasn't had any special cravings but she does enjoy the occasional watermelon treat. She has also been eating tree branches, which has been a great low-calorie source of fiber.

When the calf is born, this will increase the herd at the zoo to five elephants. As previously reported, this will be Semba's third calf. She is currently half way through her pregnancy.