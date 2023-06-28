Spirit Halloween plans to hire 40,000 workers for season

Summer may have just started, but Spirit Halloween is already putting out the call for Halloween fans to work at its stores for the upcoming spooky season.

Now in its 40th season, the specialty retail store is looking to hire 40,000 workers — the largest seasonal workforce in the company’s history — for its anticipated 1,500 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

If you’re looking for a seasonal job this fall, working at Spirit Halloween gets you a 30% discount on purchases from the store all season long. The retailer said it will also offer a “competitive salary,” a premium pay incentive program and flexible scheduling. If you’ve previously worked there as a manager and wish to return, you’ll also be eligible for seasonal retention bonuses.

Spirit Halloween said in a press release that it offers a “fun and fast-paced environment where every team member contributes to creating a unique and memorable experience for in-store guests.” If you’d like to apply, head to their website or text “Reaper” to 85000.

Specializing in everything from costumes to decorations and even giant animatronics since 1983, Spirit Halloween stores typically open in late July (though that can vary depending on location) until a few days after Halloween. So if you’re hired, plan to work at least from late summer through October.

While the retailer no doubt has more scares in store this season, it has began adding new items to the website, which is open for shopping year-round.

One brand new collection includes four “Horror Movie Babies,” which are, as the name suggests, baby versions of classic horror movie villains including Sam from “Trick ‘r Treat,” Ghost Face from “Scream,” Pennywise from “It” and Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Priced at $49.99 each, the “babies” are made of foam-filled latex and sit on their own, so you can prop them up on a shelf or bookcase.

Spirit Halloween

Will you be applying for a job at your local Spirit Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.