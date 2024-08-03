Trump campaign spokeswoman: Trump's NABJ appearance was a 'success'

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt joined “The Race: Weekend” to discuss the Trump campaign in the aftermath of Vice President Harris becoming the face of the Democratic party.

Harris has raised millions and improved Democrats chances in November dramatically in the polls.

Moderator Joe St. George asked Leavitt if the Trump campaign was caught off guard by President Biden stepping aside.

“We were absolutely not caught flat-footed at all,” Leavitt said.

“The policies of the Biden-Harris administration remains the same,” Leavitt added.

As for how the Trump campaign will counter-program the cross country swing state tour that Harris will soon embark on, Leavitt says the Trump strategy isn’t changing.

“President Trump has been barnstorming the country now for months and our strategy is going to remain the same,” Leavitt said.

“Your campaign this past week began talking about race this past week,” Moderator Joe St. George said to Leavit.

Speaking to a group of Black journalists in Chicago on Wednesday, former President Trump said of Harris “I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

St. George asked Leavitt if this is how the Trump campaign wins over Black voters.

“There are questions about her race and President Trump brought those up,” Leavitt said.

“The most important questions about her record,” Leavitt said.

When asked if Trump’s appearance at the NABJ conference was a success, Leavitt said it was.

“Yes, it was a success, it proved that President Trump is willing to go into hostile environment,” Leavitt said.

As for whether or not the Trump campaign will debate, Leavitt hinted that there would be debates. The Trump campaign has not formally committed to any right now.

“He will be ready to [debate] whoever the Democrats put up at the top of the ticket,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt discussed former President Trump’s plan to cut taxes for seniors on Social Security as well as taxes on tips for service workers.

St. George asked how the country could afford such cuts.

“People need more money in their pocket, not less,” Leavitt said.

“We will find other, needless priorities in the federal budget to makeup that difference,” Leavitt said.

