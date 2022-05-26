You can save $1,200 right now on this best-selling T10 Bowflex treadmill

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Run or walk your way to a healthier body. If adding more exercise to your daily routine is high on your to-do list but you can’t seem to make it to the gym consistently, an at-home fitness option might be your ticket to better health.

The T10 Bowflex Treadmill Series comes with all the bells and whistles you’d want in a workout machine. It features a 22-by-60-inch running path that allows you to run up to 12 MPH. You can adjust the incline from -5% up to 15%. The WiFi accessible 10-inch console with HD touchscreen will keep you entertained. Track your time, interval, distance, calories, burn rate and heart rate through its metrics tracker. It also comes with a Bluetooth wireless armband and speakers.

Your purchase also includes a 1-year JRNY membership, which is valued at $149.00, granting access to custom workouts for any level. It offers coaching and feedback that guides you through personalized workouts. Everything is accessible through the built-in touchscreen.

If you’d rather not think about your workout as you’re doing it (a.k.a. zone out), this treadmill lets you stream Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video on its 10″ console. Or you can take a visual journey through 40+ scenic destinations around the globe instead. (Note: You must have a JRNY Membership to access the streaming services and you’ll need additional subscriptions to streaming providers like Netflix, etc.)

This treadmill is currently on sale for $1,599.00 (down from $2,799.00) on Amazon!

One man said this purchase exceeded his expectations and that it’s the “widest treadmill that he can remember.” He also noted that having an extra person to help during assembly would’ve been useful. Others mentioned it was sturdy and solid.

Another happy customer wrote, “A well built and sturdy piece of equipment. It was easy to assemble and the touch screen is easy to operate. The incline is great and the top speed of the treadmill is phenomenal!”

This Bowflex treadmill weighs 323 pounds, so getting it from your front door to its desired spot will be tricky if no one is around to help. For an additional $89.00, you can opt-in for expert assembly. Warranties include 5 years on parts, 2 years on labor and 15 years on the frame and motor. Its SoftDrop folding technology helps to safely lower the deck from the raised position, preventing it from slamming down and harming anything in its path.

With a home treadmill, you don’t need to worry about traveling to the gym or what the weather is like outside. Removing these obstacles might be all that you need to lock in your fitness routine. Do you see yourself running inside this year? If so, you could really save a bundle on this treadmill!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.