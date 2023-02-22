Sara Lee launches a new white bread made with a cup of veggies

If you have trouble sneaking vegetables into your children’s diets (or your own!) there’s a new bread hitting store shelves that will make it much easier to get your daily veggies in.

The new Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies is baked with the equivalent of one cup of veggies per loaf and fortified with vitamins A, D and E, with no artificial colors, flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. The bread can be used like any other breads for everything from peanut butter and jelly to grilled cheese or French toast.

One cup of veggies per loaf is, of course, not enough daily vegetables if you’re eating the average of two slices per day. The CDC suggests adults get 2-3 cups of vegetables per day, so while using the bread to make a sandwich will get some vegetables, you’ll still need to eat more.

Sara Lee

Sara Lee sent me a loaf of the bread to give it a try — and to see if it’s similar enough to “normal” bread that it could be snuck into kids’ lunches.

The first thing I noticed is that it’s a bit darker than typical white bread, but not as dark as wheat, so kids probably won’t notice. I first made toast with plant butter and a cinnamon/sugar mixture. The only difference I noticed here is that it seemed to be a bit more airy and fluffy than white bread.

I then made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and it truly seemed no different than any other bread I’ve used and made a pretty excellent PB&J.

I thought it was quite good for a simple grocery store loaf of bread, and the taste is so similar to white bread that it’s an easy way to sneak some veggies into your kids’ diets. You’ll find Sara Lee White Bread Made with Veggies in grocery stores nationwide for around $4.49 per 18-ounce loaf.

Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

While this appears to be the only bread with a serving of vegetables, there are plenty of healthy breads in stores that are either fortified with vitamins or packed with whole grain.

One brand, Dave’s Killer Bread, has a variety of products that include Omega-3 and protein, like its Powerseed bread, which has just 1 gram of sugar and is sweetened with organic fruit juices.

Will you be trying Sara Lee’s new White Bread Made with Veggies?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.