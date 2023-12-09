Safety regulators issue alert for birria-inspired beef soup product

U.S. food safety regulators have issued an alert for a soup product sold at Whole Foods stores that has incorrect labeling for the product inside the containers.

The public health alert was issued for a birria-inspired beef soup product for misbranding issues, along with an undeclared allergen warning. The soups that are labeled as a birria-inspired beef soup product, may actually contain a plant-based chicken noodle soup that includes sesame, which is a known allergen, and it is not declared on the product label, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Since the products are no longer available for customers to purchase, a recall was not issues, just an alert to consumers.

The 24 oz. plastic containers are labeled as "Whole Foods Market Kitchens Birria-Inspired Beef Soup with Homin," with a "Use By" date of 01/02/24, and the lot code 11183. The top label on the containers says "Whole Foods Market Kitchens plant-based chicken noodle soup made with plant-based protein. Does not contain chicken." This labeling was determined to be incorrect because consumers may see the beef soup label and not realize there is plant-based chicken noodle soup inside.

The soup products were known to have been shipped to states including, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

A store employee noticed the discrepancy in the labeling and alerted proper authorities so that the FSIS could be alerted. There have been no known reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the soups.

Food safety regulators urge anyone who believes they may be experiencing an adverse reaction to consuming the product to contact their health care provider.

If consumers have these product in their refrigerator, FSIS has urged consumers to return the product to the point of purchase.

