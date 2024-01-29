Red velvet Blizzard and Cupid Cakes return to Dairy Queen for Valentine’s Day

Dairy Queen is celebrating the season of love by bringing back two red and pink desserts for Valentine’s Day.

The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat and Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Cupid Cake have both returned to DQ’s menu now for a limited time.

The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is made with DQ vanilla soft serve and includes red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing. The ice cream is colored pink, while the red velvet cake pieces are red for a festive dessert.

If you want more than just one Blizzard, the Red Velvet Blizzard Cupid Cake is heart-shaped and the perfect size for two — or one with some leftovers for the next day.

The cake starts with a base layer of vanilla soft serve, followed by a center of red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing. It is then topped with a layer of Red Velvet Cake Blizzard and decorated with “xoxo” and heart-shaped sprinkles.

Baskin Robbins is also offering up a new Valentine’s Day ice cream flavor and a heart-shaped cake of their own.

The new Love Potion #31 flavor features white chocolate and raspberry-flavored ice creams, raspberry-filled chocolate-flavored hearts, raspberry swirls and chocolate-flavored chips.

The Crazy for You Cake is in the shape of a heart and covered in fudge accents, chocolate drips and Oreo cookie and buttercream rosettes. It can also be personalized with your favorite cake and ice cream flavors.

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating the season with four new doughnuts, while Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day menu includes heart-shaped doughnuts, a new a red velvet doughnut and a pink coffee.

The shop’s Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut are returning along with a new Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut and the Pink Velvet Macchiato, which has espresso, red velvet cake flavor and notes of cream cheese frosting.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.