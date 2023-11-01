Get this 50-quart propane turkey frying pot for only $100 (regularly $174)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Thanksgiving is almost here, and it’s time to start planning the annual feast. Everyone has their favorite side dishes and desserts they crave for their holiday meal. But the centerpiece of most holiday dinners is a beautiful turkey.

Maybe this is the year you try a deep-fried turkey on Thanksgiving. Fans of this method rave about the bird’s flavor, moistness and quick cooking time. However, you need the right equipment to do the job safely and effectively.

Walmart has a complete outdoor turkey fryer kit on sale, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. All that’s left to get is the turkey and seasonings!

MORE: You can cook a turkey breast in your air fryer for an easy Thanksgiving dinner

$99.99 (was $173.99) at Walmart

The 50-quart Ktaxon Stainless Steel Propane Outdoor Turkey Fryer is marked down 43% to only $99.99. You’ll save $74 off the regular retail price of $173.99.

To get the sale price, you must purchase the item online. And because Walmart doesn’t list end dates for special deals like this, you’ll want to get it in your shopping cart and shipped to your home as soon as possible.

The 50-quart stainless steel pot holds large turkeys safely and withstands repeated use and open-flame cooking. You’ll also get a stainless steel turkey pot basket for quick and easy oil draining once the bird is fully cooked.

To make sure the oil is the perfect temperature to fry a turkey, the kit comes with a 14-inch probe thermometer that is easy to read without risking injury from the hot oil inside the pot. Two adjustable handles on each side of the fryer pot and stove make it easy to transport wherever you want to prepare your Thanksgiving bird.

MORE: Aldi and Walmart are lowering their prices on Thanksgiving groceries

Also included in this kit is a propane-powered stove capable of up to 54,000 Btu. A 10-psi CSA Group-certified regulator hose ensures safety when using the propane tank.

Finally, the chrome-plated hanger gives the chef the perfect way to prep the turkey for frying and removing the turkey from the pot. The bird goes on the hanger for submersion to fry. Then, when it’s finished, use tongs to pull it up from the eye hook on top.

Instead of waiting hours to roast the giant holiday turkey, get it done in a fraction of the time with a deep fryer. Shipping is free, so this item can be at your home within a couple of days if you order now.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.