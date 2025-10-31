Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Why you aren’t seeing KGUN 9 on YouTube TV

Due to an ongoing contract impasse happening between ABC and YouTube TV, KGUN 9 is currently blacked out in your viewing area.

KGUN 9 is an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Scripps is not involved in the current contract negotiations between YouTube TV and ABC which is owned by Disney.

We understand it's frustrating when you can't access your local news, weather, or see your favorite sports teams on game day. However, there are alternative platforms where you can view our programming. You can access KGUN 9 via over-the-air with an antenna, or through Tablo, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Dish, and Cox, Xfinity. To learn more, please visit https://keepmynetworks.com/

