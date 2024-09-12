Judge drops 2 charges in Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case

Judge Scott McAfee has granted a motion to drop two additional charges in former President Donald Trump's Georgia election interference case.

The judge said prosecutors did not have the grounds which warranted bringing the charges against the former president and a few others listed on the indictment.

NEW: 2 charges against former President Donald Trump in the GA election interference case have been dropped.



Even though 3 charges are highlighted below, Trump was never charged with count 14.



Donald Trump now faces eight counts after originally facing 13 charges.

Trump's legal team has celebrated this as a win.

Steve Sadow, a lawyer for the former president, wrote in a statement, "President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again. The trial court has decided that counts 15 and 27 in the indictment must be quashed/ dismissed."

In just a few months the defendants will face a major hearing which could become a crucial landmark in the monthslong case — and with the 2024 presidential election in November quickly approaching.