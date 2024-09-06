FDA initiating independent review of tampon ingredients after study found many contain toxic metals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a closer look into tampon ingredients after a study in July found toxic metals in a wide variety of the menstrual products.

On Thursday, Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, who is also the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that a letter she had sent the FDA in July after the study's release had now received a response, with the FDA saying it has initiated both an independent review of the literature and an internal lab study of the metals the researchers found in tampons.

The FDA's review will also more precisely determine the proportion of metals that the products may release in normal use and how much risk that poses to the consumer. This will also allow researchers to understand any possible adverse health effects that may be linked to tampon use.

"These are products millions of women are using on any given day, so it's important we absolutely put to rest any concerns about their safety — so I'm pleased that FDA is taking action to help us better understand the issue of metals in tampons, and I am going to keep pushing to make sure we are taking all the steps we need to keep women safe and healthy," Sen. Murray said in announcing the FDA's response.

Sen. Murray is one of many lawmakers and consumers alike who were sent into a frenzy of questions and concerns once researchers from Columbia University, the University of California Berkeley and Michigan State University published their study about metals in tampons in the Environment International journal.

Presumed to be the first to measure metals in tampons, the study detected the presence of each of the 16 metals it tested for in 30 tampons from 14 different brands and 18 product lines. This included toxic metals like lead — which researchers said has no "safe" exposure level — elevated mean concentrations of arsenic and cadmium, and the presence of various other metals, including barium, calcium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, selenium, strontium, vanadium and zinc.

The study said that future research was needed to determine whether the metals that the tampons could absorb during the agricultural or manufacturing process were then being absorbed by the vagina's absorptive tissue.

In a comment to Scripps News at the time, the FDA said while it was reviewing the study, it did have limitations, such as not assessing whether the metals are released from the tampons and subsequently into the bloodstream. It also said that any tampons must undergo a "premarket review" to ensure their safety and effectiveness before being sold in the U.S.

Still, lawmakers like Murray had questions. Her July letter to the FDA asked, among other questions, whether the agency's initial review requires testing of tampons for metals or toxins and if additional authority is needed for the FDA to institute more safeguards against ingredient contamination and appropriate labeling.

And the day Murray announced the FDA had responded to her letter, another group of lawmakers — members of the Democratic Women's Caucus — sent their own.

"It's unconscionable to think that women could be putting their health and lives at risk simply by using basic, essential hygiene products like tampons," said Congresswoman Pressley, DWC policy co-chair. "In light of this alarming report, we're calling on the FDA to take urgent action to ensure the safety of these products, protect the health of those who depend on them, and give women the peace of mind that they can use them without putting themselves at risk."

Between 52% to 86% of menstruating people in the U.S. use tampons, the study said, and if each contains high levels of heavy metals, continued exposure can cause adverse health effects.

Signs and symptoms depend on the type of metal and level of exposure, according to Cleveland Clinic, but abdominal pain, dehydration, nausea and vomiting are some. More severe symptoms can include anemia, kidney or liver damage, higher cancer risk and brain damage.