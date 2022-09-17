Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear as law enforcement teams up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.

These events are also called "takeovers" as spinning cars literally take over intersections, blocking traffic and attracting crowds. They also put drivers and bystanders in danger.

One intersection affected recently is at Pantano and Escalante, where circular skid marks still cover the street.

“You can just smell the burnt rubber... smoke just billowing over the houses," said a neighbor on a nearby block, who asked to remain anonymous. “Cars lined up… Waiting for their turn to go in and spin out. I went down to the street and I looked out there and here’s this kid doing a spinout. And he’s got a kid in the passenger seat with the door wide open like he’s gonna fall out.”

She tells KGUN the most recent “side-show” during Labor Day Weekend was about three weeks after and three times bigger than the first.

“I hope [police] can crack down on this and get this to stop," she said.

That’s been a challenge for short-staffed law enforcement agencies in Southern Arizona. These “takeovers” aren’t new, but they’ve been happening more often this year.

“We know what the roadways are for. And they’re not for this," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Several departments, including TPD and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, are now teaming up to curb the problem.

Those departments created a partnership earlier this year, forming the Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team to address serious issues. Nanos says street takeovers now fall under that category.

TPD, PCSD and the Arizona Department of Public Safety combined for more than 150 arrests this week, plus 11 cars impounded and five guns recovered.

“We hope that it’ll quell it," Nanos said. "That will people will realize or recognize, ‘Hey, I got a nice car here. I don’t want to lose it. I don’t wanna pay a $500 fine. I don’t wanna go to jail…' We’re gonna make it tough. We’re not gonna tolerate it.”

Without going into detail, TPD says the partnered agencies are using “new and different ways” to pump the brakes on this nationwide issue, which is now making more noise on the streets of Tucson.