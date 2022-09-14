TPD: Many arrested for street racing throughout the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department shares the results of a weekend strategic deployment with our law enforcement partners to overcome street racing/sideshows throughout Tucson.

Several arrests were made on both Friday and Saturday nights.

There were two locations where large-scale sideshows were taking place.

The first one was near South Alvernon Way and East Los Reales Road. The second location was on private property near South Kolb Road and East Century Park Drive.

Along with citations for traffic violations, law enforcement issued criminal summonses for Trespassing, a class 1 misdemeanor, to drivers and spectators.

In accordance with Tucson City Code, nine vehicles were impounded for street racing, 124 adults were arrested, 53 juveniles arrested, and five guns were recovered.

Tucson Police Officers and Detectives are continuing to develop enforcement efforts in partnership with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety/AZ DPS GIITEM, and the affected property owners.

Those with information can call 88-CRIME and refer to TPD case number P2208310150.

