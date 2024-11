TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Tucson's Eastside.

The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m., Friday night.

In a statement to KGUN 9, TPD said a man was hit and killed at Broadway and Wilmot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TPD, an investigation is underway.