Woman taken to hospital for serious injuries in Southeast side crash

Officers say one of the drivers did not remain at the scene.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 09:59:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash on the Southeast side that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say it happened Sunday night around 11 p.m. near the Golf Links and Wilmot intersection. Police say the crash involved two cars.

Officers were able to locate both cars involved in the crash. The woman who was taken to the hospital was driving one of the cars, but police say the driver of the other vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call 88-CRIME.

