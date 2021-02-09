Traveling nurse becomes victim of motorcycle trailer theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traveling nurse Lisa Michael drove 2,000 miles from Florida and took on a two month work assignment at a Tucson hospital to help COVID patients after recovering from the virus herself, so she checked into Extended Stay at 5050 East Grant Road in late December to stay during her contract.

Then days later on January 8th someone stole her motorcycle trailer from the hotel parking lot.

After KGUN9 aired the original story about the theft, the Tucson community stepped up and flooded our emails to offer help and support to make things right.

“I’m just so thrilled to death that all of them came out here to support me and get me out of this predicament and I just can’t get over it,” Michael said.

According to Michael, local motorcycle clubs like the Chrome Angels, Abate, Motor Maids and Indian Motorcycle Club stopped by her hotel over on February 6th to help her load up for her next trip.

Sue McConnell with the Chrome Angelz donated a trailer and says she felt compelled to help, she took nurse Michael to lunch and the group gave her a tour of the city.

“We went on motorcycle rides and it was great, we had a blast, and we showed her some roads in Arizona,” McConnell said.

" It’s great, the sisterhood and brotherhood of everyone coming together I’m so appreciative,” Michael said.

Michael’s original insurance claim with Harley Davidson was denied, so she reached out to KGUN9 On Your Side for help. After making multiple phone calls and pushing for answers from Sentry Insurance who handles the policy Sentry confirmed that the claim was approved and Michael was sent a check.

"I’m just so thankful that people are kind. I’m joining the Chrome Angelz and so hopefully the next time you see me I’ll have my leather jacket on and the nice patch on the back,” Michael said.

Now, Michael is headed to California to visit her family then back home, and on to her next assignment to continue her work and help those who need it most.

“This has just made me feel remarkably good that man is basically good and I'm so thrilled that someone is willing to help me out," Michael said.

Tucson police are still investigating the case.