Traveling COVID-19 nurse becomes victim of theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A traveling nurse who came to Tucson to help COVID-19 patients says someone stole her motorcycle trailer while she went to work at a local hospital, now, she wants it back.

Lisa Maureen Michael has been a nurse for more than 39 years, with the coronavirus pandemic ravaging our communities the COVID-19 survivor decided to take on a 2-month contract to work at a local hospital to help others.

Michael made the 2,000 mile drive from Florida to Tucson over the holidays and checked into the extended stay at 5050 East Grant Road until she finished her contract.

"I thought why not go out there, help them and enjoy the scenery in Tucson. I’m an avid motorcycle rider and I know this is a beautiful area so I was really interested doing a lot of touristy stuff while I was here. I have a few things on by bucket list of where I would like to travel to and this was one of them,” Michael said.

On the morning of January 8th someone stole Michael’s motorcycle trailer after she left for a 12-hour shift at the hospital.

She desperately needs the trailer she needs to transport her bike back home she also says a rental can cost her up to $500.

"The motorcycle and trailer were separated and when I returned from work that night I was driving by the space where I had the motorcycle and trailer and the trailer was gone,” Michael said.

Michael tells KGUN 9 that her Harley Davidson insurance claim to cover the trailer was denied, but she says her insurance paperwork says it is covered.

“I do have a smaller sized motorcycle it’s a sportster and I can handle rolling it up there all by myself,” Michael said.

KGUN 9 did some digging to find out why the trailer wasn’t covered and reached out to Sentry insurance who handles polices for Harley Davidson about the situation, received the following statement:

“We continue to communicate and provide updates to Ms. Michael regarding the theft of her trailer, and we certainly empathize with her about this unfortunate event. While we do not offer coverage for transport trailers, we continue to investigate the matter and hope to help resolve this situation quickly." Sentry Insurance

“I could’ve had opportunities to go elsewhere but I really wanted to come here. I felt kind of sad about it because I am here to help and then somebody takes something from me,” Michael said.

At this point Tucson police are still investigating the case. If you have any information about this trailer call it in to help Michael continue her travels of helping patients across the country.

"I would just make me ecstatic if I can have my trailer back, because I do want to continue helping out people and continuing with my travel nursing, please just bring it back,” Michael said.