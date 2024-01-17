No Doubt will reunite after nearly a decade to headline Coachella

Coachella’s 2024 festival will be headlined by Lana Del Rey; Tyler, The Creator; Doja Cat; and No Doubt. The music festival will be the first time in nearly a decade No Doubt will perform together.

Also in the lineup announced Tuesday are Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Blur, Ice Spice, J Balvin, Sublime, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Deftones, Jhene Aiko and Lil Yachty, among many others.

The dual-weekend, massive music festival will take place April 12-14 and April 19-21 at its home location at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

This is the fourth time in its 23 years Coachella has vaguely listed an additional headliner at the bottom of its lineup poster. Unlike the other three headliners, No Doubt does not have any details on what dates they will be playing at the festival.

The American rock band led by singer Gwen Stefani has not played together since a mini-tour they did in 2015, according to Rolling Stone. The group split in 2004 after dominating the punk era in the 1990s and early 2000s, and Stefani launched her solo career.

Coachella is considered one of the top annual music festivals worldwide, bringing together over 125,000 attendees each weekend.

Presale for passes begins Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. ET. As with most music festivals, those who purchased tickets last year and in 2022 will have early access during the loyalty presale, which starts Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. ET.

General admission passes, which include access for all three days of the selected weekend, start at $499.

