NFL teams reconvening to kick off training camps

The middle of summer for some is the beginning of fall for others.

NFL training camps begin this week, which means fans across the country get a chance to combine summer travel with a touch of football entertainment.

Most of the NFL's 32 teams will open camp this week with many of them holding activities at — or near — their team's facilities or stadiums. Some teams do go elsewhere, such as to nearby colleges.

One of those teams is the NFC's Carolina Panthers, which holds camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina — just over an hour drive from the team's stadium in Charlotte. Fans traveling there will get a chance to see the NFL's No. 1 overall draft pick, quarterback Bryce Young.

Staying in the NFC, no other team travels further for training camp than the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of suffering through the summer heat in Texas, the Cowboys will head west to Oxnard, California. But even they can't avoid all the heat — especially from fans — as the team hasn't reached the Super Bowl in more than 25 years.

SEE MORE: A look at the players selected in the first round of the NFL draft

As for the AFC, that division is home to one of the league's top attractions this year, and fans will be able to catch a first glimpse of him at the Jets' training facility in Florham Park, New Jersey. About 40 miles from the bright lights of Broadway, the curtain is going up on a new era under future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Jets will also have some added attention this year from the cameras of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Back at Rodgers' old stomping ground for the previous 18 years, fans will be eager to see a new guy under center at one of football's most iconic venues — Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It's there where young quarterback Jordan Love will be looking to fill some big shoes that were left behind by Rodgers. Three years after the Packers picked him in the first round of the NFL draft, Love comes with some high expectations.

There should also be a lot of love in Florida for more than sunshine at the team facility of the Jacksonville Jaguars. While much of the attention will be focused on rising star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, head coach Doug Pedersen will also now be coaching his son, Josh. He's a tight end who recently joined the team after playing for the Houston Gamblers in the United States Football League (USFL).

SEE MORE: NFL quarterbacks get redesigned helmets to lessen concussions

Many training camps are open to fans but several require mobile tickets to attend. Some are also free of charge — but not all.

The Philadelphia Eagles charge between $10 and $35 to see practices. Proceeds benefit the team's autism foundation.

Others like the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs charge between $5 and $15 for fans to catch one of their practices.

Meanwhile, it's the Chiefs that have what every team is striving for — a Super Bowl championship. The team opens this week on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Chiefs have won two of the last three Super Bowl titles and will be looking to compete for another this season.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com