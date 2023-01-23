Teen dead, suspect on the loose after shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A teen is dead after being shot early Sunday morning near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye.

Buckeye police say they got to the scene just after 3 a.m. and found a teen with a gunshot wound.

They performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and got the teen to a hospital. The following day, police announced the 15-year-old victim died from his injuries while at the hospital.

Police say the shooting was the result of an altercation between the teen and the suspect.

The suspect is reportedly a male who knows the victim and took off from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye police tip line at 623-349-6411.