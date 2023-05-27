Learn about Southern Arizona's ranching roots at this Willcox festival

Ranching has a long and vibrant history in Southern Arizona.

The folks in Willcox know this. At one point, the town was one of the largest cattle rail shipping points in the nation, according to press materials.

It's why they are hosting a Ranching Heritage Festival along its historic Railroad Avenue, June 9-10.

The event will kick off on Friday, June 9, with panel discussions starting at 4 p.m., cowboy life virtual reality experiences, a steak dinner and a street dance with Billy Shaw Jr.

On Saturday, starting at around 10 a.m., Railroad Avenue comes to life with

cowboy demonstrations, kids games, vendor booths, Western silent movie screenings, history panels and more VR experiences.

Except for the steak dinner, which is $40 per person, admission is free.

Willcox is about 80 miles east of Tucson, Exit 336 off of Interstate 10.

For more information, visit Willcox Theater and Arts