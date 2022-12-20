Donations flood in for Walmart greeter

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love.

Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working.

"My life has been up and down up and down," she shares." "They say these are the golden years. What's golden about them."

When carmen moved to Arizona in 2004, she thought her working days were behind her.

And though she ran out money, the stress never took her smile away.

"Life is too short to be unhappy," Kelly said.

She went back to work and at 82 years old, holding her cane, leaning against a cart to provide some relief.

She greets customers at Walmart, sharing that smile.

"I love it so much," Kelly expressed.

That's when Liz Rizzo saw Kelly.

"When I saw her and I walked in the door, my heart was just like cracked open," Rizzo shared.

She went grocery shopping, becoming one of the many recipients of Kelly's smile, and couldn't help but wonder why she was working.

"The seniors in our world need to be taken care of because they took care of us," Rizzo declared."

She didn't know it at the time, but Kelly only had $50 in her bank account.

Rizzo introduced herself, the two became acquainted, and then Rizzo set up a GoFundMe Page for Kelly.

The initial goal was to raise $10,000. However, they quickly surpassed their goal to more than $100,000.

"It is a miracle. I can't ever thank you enough," Kelly expressed. "This will be the golden years for me."

Carman says while she could retire, she loves her job at walmart and does not plan on quitting.

But she may cut back on her hours.

She also hopes to buy a home and live close to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.