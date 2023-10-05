D-backs playoff game: Bats n' gloves postpone Guns N' Roses concert next week

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks playoff games have caused the cancelation of the upcoming Guns N’ Roses concert in Phoenix.

The rock and roll legends, Guns N' Roses, were set to perform at Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11, just days before the end of their world tour in Canada on Oct. 16.

However, with the D-backs in the playoffs, game three is now set to take place at Chase Field on Oct. 11.

P!NK also has a scheduled concert at Chase Field on Monday Oct. 9, the same day the D-backs are set to play a game at Dodgers Stadium.

Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall appeared on ABC15 partner KTAR Thursday morning and said the Guns N' Roses show, as well as the P!NK concert scheduled for Monday, were both postponed.

"I don’t know yet […] the dates, we’ll make sure everyone has the new dates that are scheduled. Not sure what they are yet. But they’re postponed. We’ll have new scheduled dates to let everybody know when we have them,” Hall said on KTAR Thursday.

A Diamondbacks representative later clarified later Thursday morning to ABC15 that the P!NK concert is still expected take place on Monday.

Tickets to both concerts are still available on the Ticketmaster website.

The Diamondbacks will take on the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of their best-of-five series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Games 1, 2, and 5 will be played in Los Angeles, and games 3 and 4 will be played in Phoenix.

*Games 4 and 5 are "if necessary"*

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games can be purchased here and Dodgers' home games can be purchased here.

