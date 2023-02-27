Guns N' Roses coming to Phoenix this fall

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Guns N' Roses is coming to Arizona as part of their Middle East, Europe + North America 2023 Tour.

Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field confirmed they are hosting the rock band on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Tickets are already on sale, ranging from $42-$367 for regular seating and $442-$1,118 for VIP packages.

According to the band's website, they haven't toured since right before the pandemic began at the end of 2019.

Tickets to the World Tour are on sale now! https://t.co/h6944iWRGh pic.twitter.com/q1KQNzhPX7 — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) February 24, 2023