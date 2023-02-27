Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Guns N' Roses coming to Phoenix this fall

Performing at Chase Field on Wednesday, Oct. 11
Guns N' Roses.00_00_06_09.Still002.jpg
WBBM, CNN
Guns N' Roses.00_00_06_09.Still002.jpg
Posted at 10:23 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 12:23:14-05

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Guns N' Roses is coming to Arizona as part of their Middle East, Europe + North America 2023 Tour.

Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks Chase Field confirmed they are hosting the rock band on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Tickets are already on sale, ranging from $42-$367 for regular seating and $442-$1,118 for VIP packages.

According to the band's website, they haven't toured since right before the pandemic began at the end of 2019.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE