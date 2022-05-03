Abortion policies by state

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the Supreme Court reportedly considering overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion policies are expected to be left up to the states.

In all, around half of U.S. states have laws already in effect that would heavily restrict or outright ban abortions.

In March, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

Anyone in Arizona seeking an abortion after 15 weeks would have to head to a nearby state.

However, there's also a pre-Roe anti-abortion law in Arizona that could immediately go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

That law outlaws all abortions with an exception for the life and health of the mother.

California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado all have protections for abortions between 15 and 24 weeks.

In California, the cutoff is fetal viability, which is the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Around a dozen states currently allow abortions up until the point of fetal viability.

Multiple states have "trigger laws", that would go into effect immediately if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

As for states with no laws restricting abortion access, four are considered likely to pass abortion restrictions in the future.

Montana, Nebraska, Indiana, and Florida are classified by the Guttmacher Institute as likely to ban abortion based on the states' history and political atmospheres.

