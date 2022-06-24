Roe v. Wade overturned: Supreme Court paves way for states to ban abortions

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the ruling which legalized abortions.

The decision came in a case about Mississippi’s abortion law, which sought to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

With Friday’s decision, states can now make their own laws regarding abortions.

The Supreme Court's decision is as follows:

Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act provides that “[e]xcept in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, a person shall not intentionally or knowingly perform . . . or induce an abortion of an unborn human being if the probable gestational age of the unborn human being has been determined to be greater than fifteen (15) weeks.

Thirteen states have so-called trigger laws, which ban abortions following the overturning of Roe.

Governor Doug Ducey also commented on the matter saying:

Roe v Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022

The decision to overturn Roe was telegraphed in a leaked draft opinion.

At the time of the leak, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the draft opinion was not necessarily the court’s final ruling.

Planned Parenthood Arizona reacted strongly to the overturning too.

Today’s egregious decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to annihilate abortion access throughout the country is devastating and will gravely impact pregnant people and their families in Arizona.



Arizona is one of the most hostile states in the country to abortion.



We have pre-Roe abortion bans that are currently enjoined but still on the books, as well as other restrictions and a vague personhood statute that purports to acknowledge that embryos and fetuses have rights from the point of conception.



There is a lack of legal clarity from the state on whether the Supreme Court’s decision has legal impact on Arizonians’ ability to exercise their right to abortion.



Make no mistake – this absence of legal clarity in Arizona is exactly what anti-abortion politicians and judges hoped for.



They have intentionally created legal chaos, leaving patients and providers fearful and confused about their rights and how to actualize them.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona Brittany Fonteno

Roe had been on the books since 1973.