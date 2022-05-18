Abortion rights group files longshot Arizona initiative bid

PHOENIX (AP) — A newly organized group of abortion rights supporters has filed an initiative that seeks to amend the Arizona Constitution to protect the right to abortion.

The initiative filed Tuesday by a group called Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom is a longshot to make the ballot.

The group needs to collect more than 356,000 signatures from registered voters in a little over seven weeks.

Initiative proponents often aim to collect at least an extra 30% over the minimum as a buffer.

The push was prompted by a leak early this month of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggests the court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that said women have a constitutional right to get an abortion.

