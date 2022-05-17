Local high school students organizing "walkout" in support of abortion rights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High school students are organizing a walkout in response to the current Roe v. Wade discussions taking place across America.

So far, KGUN 9 has heard of 17 schools with students involved with this protest.

Organizers say students plan on walking out of school at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 18.

These potential protesters will drive over to the University of Arizona from their respective schools.

From 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., they plan to hold a peace rally at the Highland Quad off of 6th Street.

Participants are encouraged to wear neon pink and black.

The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) told KGUN 9 this is NOT a district-sponsored event.

In the spirit of securing campus safety, any students participating in the walkout and leaving campus before the end of the school day will not be allowed to re-enter the school once they’ve left.



Students who leave campus to participate in the walkout will be charged with an unexcused absence with no opportunity to makeup work.

Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo wants students to remain in class since the district cannot ensure their safety once they leave campus.