Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

5th New World screwworm case reported in Graham County

Screwworm Livestock
Eric Gay/AP Photo/Eric Gay
FILE - A test container of dyed fly pupae are displayed at a Domestic New World Screwworm Sterile Fly Production Facility to combat the northward spread of NWS and protect American livestock, in Edinburg, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026.
Screwworm Livestock
Posted
and last updated
Add KGUN as a Google Preferred Source

Arizona officials are reporting the state’s fifth confirmed case of New World screwworm, prompting an expansion of the infestation zone.

The state’s Department of Agriculture said the latest case was detected in a dog in Graham County on Nov. 6.

The parasitic fly’s larvae feed on the living tissue of animals, causing serious wounds.

Officials have now expanded the infestation zone into Graham County and are urging animal owners to watch for unusual wounds or signs of maggots.

Suspected cases should be reported immediately.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW