5th New World screwworm case reported in Graham County

Arizona officials are reporting the state’s fifth confirmed case of New World screwworm, prompting an expansion of the infestation zone.

The state’s Department of Agriculture said the latest case was detected in a dog in Graham County on Nov. 6.

The parasitic fly’s larvae feed on the living tissue of animals, causing serious wounds.

Officials have now expanded the infestation zone into Graham County and are urging animal owners to watch for unusual wounds or signs of maggots.

Suspected cases should be reported immediately.