Second case of New World screwworm confirmed in Cochise County

A second case of New World screwworm has been confirmed in Cochise County.

State agriculture officials say the latest cases involve a dog and a horse.

A 12.4-mile infested zone is required around each detection site, restricting the movement of live animals in those areas.

Last week, the first case was identified in a dog in Cochise County. The Arizona Department of Agriculture (AZDA) said a local veterinarian examined the dog on Oct. 26 and "identified a wound on the canine's back heavily infested with maggots consistent with New World screwworm characteristics."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) confirmed the detection after samples from the dog were tested at an APHIS veterinary laboratory in Iowa.

State officials are urging animal owners to check their animals daily for:



Draining or enlarging wounds

Maggots or egg masses in wounds

Signs of discomfort or irritability

Lesions around body openings, including the ears, nose, genital area and umbilicus

Officials from Cochise County and the federal government will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4, to help community members learn more about New World screwworm.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Sierra Vista.