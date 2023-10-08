NASA/Prada collaboration: 'That's one small step for- YOU LOOK FABULOUS!'

WASHINGTON (KGUN) — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is collaborating with Italian luxury fashion house Prada to help design spacesuits.
NASA officials say it awarded a $228.5 million grant to modernized space suits to Texas-based commercial space company Axiom, who then turned to Prada.
With NASA's final approval, Prada officially announced the collaboration Wednesday.
In the first partnership between an Italian luxury fashion house and a commercial space company, Prada’s engineers are working alongside @Axiom_Space to help design spacesuits for NASA’s Artemis III lunar mission planned for 2025. https://t.co/iYHo6Rd1ts. #Prada #AxEMU pic.twitter.com/TmkGIo5RoH— PRADA (@Prada) October 4, 2023
