NASA/Prada collaboration: 'That's one small step for- YOU LOOK FABULOUS!'

Will help design spacesuits for 2025 mission to the Moon
Axiom Space
Posted at 6:41 PM, Oct 07, 2023
WASHINGTON (KGUN) — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is collaborating with Italian luxury fashion house Prada to help design spacesuits.

NASA officials say it awarded a $228.5 million grant to modernized space suits to Texas-based commercial space company Axiom, who then turned to Prada.

With NASA's final approval, Prada officially announced the collaboration Wednesday.

