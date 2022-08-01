Find your Pima County Vote Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved Vote Centers back on Tuesday, May 3, but since then, seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have changed due to a number of reasons, including building ownership changes, construction and incomplete contracts.

Use the interactive map below to find the Vote Center nearest you, or find a complete and updated list on the Pima County Website.

Locations were chosen for a number of criteria, including:



Proximity to large residential areas

Heavy traffic areas

Major employers

Adequate parking

Accessibility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act

electrical capacity for equipment

proximity to public transportation

size

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher updated the Board on Monday with a complete list of the changed vote centers with the new locations:

Photo from County Administrator memorandum to Board of Supervisors

LIST: Find your Vote Center on County Website