Find your Pima County Vote Center

Seven locations updated since Board approval in May
Posted: 11:54 AM, Aug 01, 2022
Updated: 2022-08-01 14:58:32-04
Pima County
Find your nearest Vote Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved Vote Centers back on Tuesday, May 3, but since then, seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have changed due to a number of reasons, including building ownership changes, construction and incomplete contracts.

Use the interactive map below to find the Vote Center nearest you, or find a complete and updated list on the Pima County Website.

Locations were chosen for a number of criteria, including:

  • Proximity to large residential areas
  • Heavy traffic areas
  • Major employers
  • Adequate parking
  • Accessibility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act
  • electrical capacity for equipment
  • proximity to public transportation
  • size

Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher updated the Board on Monday with a complete list of the changed vote centers with the new locations:

Photo from County Administrator memorandum to Board of Supervisors

Photo from County Administrator memorandum to Board of Supervisors

LIST: Find your Vote Center on County Website

