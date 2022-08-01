Find your Pima County Vote Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved Vote Centers back on Tuesday, May 3, but since then, seven of the 129 Vote Center locations have changed due to a number of reasons, including building ownership changes, construction and incomplete contracts.
Use the interactive map below to find the Vote Center nearest you, or find a complete and updated list on the Pima County Website.
Locations were chosen for a number of criteria, including:
- Proximity to large residential areas
- Heavy traffic areas
- Major employers
- Adequate parking
- Accessibility compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act
- electrical capacity for equipment
- proximity to public transportation
- size
Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher updated the Board on Monday with a complete list of the changed vote centers with the new locations:
Photo from County Administrator memorandum to Board of Supervisors
LIST: Find your Vote Center on County Website
——-
