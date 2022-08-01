Watch Now
Where to vote if you live in Cochise County

Arizona’s historical voting habits shifted this election, here’s why
Ross D. Franklin/AP
An election worker in New Haven, Connecticut, has tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to a dozen other workers being quarantined. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 15:18:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County is preparing for the primary election coming up Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Officials say the county should have 17 in-person voting centers open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

These include the following the locations:

  • Douglas
    • Cochise County Douglas Regional Service Center at 1012 N. G Ave.
  • Bisbee
    • Cochise County BOS Hearing Room at 1415 Melody Ln., Bldg G.
  • Tombstone
    • American Legion Hall at 225 E. Allen St.
  • Wilcox
    • Willcox Community Center at 312 W. Stewart St.
  • Benson
    • Benson School Dist. Board Room at 360 S. Patagonia St.
  • Huachuca City and Whetstone
    • Huachuca City Community Center at 201 Yuma St.
  • Sierra Vista West
    • St. Andrew Catholic Church - Kino Hall at 800 Taylor Dr.
  • Sierra Vista East
    • Shiloh Christian Ministries at 1519 S. Avenue Del Sol
  • Sierra Vista Central
    • Sierra Vista United Methodist Church at 3225 St Andrews Dr.
  • Sierra Vista Southeast
    • Mountain Vista Baptist Church 5499 S. Moson Rd.
  • Palominas
    • Palominas Fire District Training Center at 9222 S. Kings Ranch Rd.
  • Bowie and San Simon
    • Bowie Unified School District Office at 315 5th St.
  • Cochise and Sunizona
    • Sunsites Community Center at 1216 Treasure Rd.
  • McNeal
    • McNeal Valley Bible Church at 4188 W. Double Adobe Rd.
  • Webb (Elfrida)
    • Elementary School Cafeteria at 4070 W. Jefferson Rd.
  • St. David
    • St. David High School, Board Room at 70 E. Patton St.
  • Mescal and J-Six
    • Peace In the Valley Lutheran Church at 551 S. J 6 Ranch Rd.

According to county officials, voter identification is required in order to cast a vote.

——-
