Where to vote if you live in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County is preparing for the primary election coming up Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Officials say the county should have 17 in-person voting centers open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

These include the following the locations:



Douglas

Cochise County Douglas Regional Service Center at 1012 N. G Ave.

Bisbee

Cochise County BOS Hearing Room at 1415 Melody Ln., Bldg G.

Tombstone

American Legion Hall at 225 E. Allen St.

Wilcox

Willcox Community Center at 312 W. Stewart St.

Benson

Benson School Dist. Board Room at 360 S. Patagonia St.

Huachuca City and Whetstone

Huachuca City Community Center at 201 Yuma St.

Sierra Vista West

St. Andrew Catholic Church - Kino Hall at 800 Taylor Dr.

Sierra Vista East

Shiloh Christian Ministries at 1519 S. Avenue Del Sol

Sierra Vista Central

Sierra Vista United Methodist Church at 3225 St Andrews Dr.

Sierra Vista Southeast

Mountain Vista Baptist Church 5499 S. Moson Rd.

Palominas

Palominas Fire District Training Center at 9222 S. Kings Ranch Rd.

Bowie and San Simon

Bowie Unified School District Office at 315 5th St.

Cochise and Sunizona

Sunsites Community Center at 1216 Treasure Rd.

McNeal

McNeal Valley Bible Church at 4188 W. Double Adobe Rd.

Webb (Elfrida)

Elementary School Cafeteria at 4070 W. Jefferson Rd.

St. David

St. David High School, Board Room at 70 E. Patton St.

Mescal and J-Six

Peace In the Valley Lutheran Church at 551 S. J 6 Ranch Rd.



According to county officials, voter identification is required in order to cast a vote.