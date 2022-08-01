Where to vote if you live in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County is preparing for the primary election coming up Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Officials say the county should have 17 in-person voting centers open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
These include the following the locations:
- Douglas
- Cochise County Douglas Regional Service Center at 1012 N. G Ave.
- Bisbee
- Cochise County BOS Hearing Room at 1415 Melody Ln., Bldg G.
- Tombstone
- American Legion Hall at 225 E. Allen St.
- Wilcox
- Willcox Community Center at 312 W. Stewart St.
- Benson
- Benson School Dist. Board Room at 360 S. Patagonia St.
- Huachuca City and Whetstone
- Huachuca City Community Center at 201 Yuma St.
- Sierra Vista West
- St. Andrew Catholic Church - Kino Hall at 800 Taylor Dr.
- Sierra Vista East
- Shiloh Christian Ministries at 1519 S. Avenue Del Sol
- Sierra Vista Central
- Sierra Vista United Methodist Church at 3225 St Andrews Dr.
- Sierra Vista Southeast
- Mountain Vista Baptist Church 5499 S. Moson Rd.
- Palominas
- Palominas Fire District Training Center at 9222 S. Kings Ranch Rd.
- Bowie and San Simon
- Bowie Unified School District Office at 315 5th St.
- Cochise and Sunizona
- Sunsites Community Center at 1216 Treasure Rd.
- McNeal
- McNeal Valley Bible Church at 4188 W. Double Adobe Rd.
- Webb (Elfrida)
- Elementary School Cafeteria at 4070 W. Jefferson Rd.
- St. David
- St. David High School, Board Room at 70 E. Patton St.
- Mescal and J-Six
- Peace In the Valley Lutheran Church at 551 S. J 6 Ranch Rd.
According to county officials, voter identification is required in order to cast a vote.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.