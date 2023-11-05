El Tour: Changing lives one bicycle at a time

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since 2021, El Tour de Tucson has given back to Southern Arizona youth with the knowledge of bike riding.

It's giving away more than five times the number of bikes given last year, with organization members telling KGUN 9 they plan to give away 3,000 bikes this year.

“This is the third year of El Tour Bikes for Change and it's basically to get kids, who may need a little help, a bicycle,” explained El Tour de Tucson Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz. “And for most of these kids, it’s their first bicycle ever.”

About 1,500 bikes were given to children at Boys and Girls Clubs in Arizona, with them handed out to kids over homecoming weekend.

“By the end of this weekend, we’ll be able to give away 3,000 bikes, helmets, locks and lights to kids in need,” Juskiewicz said.

This is made possible through fundraising efforts, donations and volunteers who assemble and distribute the bikes and gear.

The 40th El Tour de Tucson race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, with thousands of cyclists from all over the world coming to Tucson.

