Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsOro Valley News

Actions

El Tour: Changing lives one bicycle at a time

“And for most of these kids, it’s their first bicycle ever.”
El Tour Bikes for Change is making a difference in the Tucson community, giving youth new bikes, helmets, locks and lights.
El Tour Bikes for Change El Tour de Tucson.jpg
Posted at 6:59 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 21:59:52-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since 2021, El Tour de Tucson has given back to Southern Arizona youth with the knowledge of bike riding.

It's giving away more than five times the number of bikes given last year, with organization members telling KGUN 9 they plan to give away 3,000 bikes this year.

“This is the third year of El Tour Bikes for Change and it's basically to get kids, who may need a little help, a bicycle,” explained El Tour de Tucson Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz. “And for most of these kids, it’s their first bicycle ever.”

About 1,500 bikes were given to children at Boys and Girls Clubs in Arizona, with them handed out to kids over homecoming weekend.

“By the end of this weekend, we’ll be able to give away 3,000 bikes, helmets, locks and lights to kids in need,” Juskiewicz said.

This is made possible through fundraising efforts, donations and volunteers who assemble and distribute the bikes and gear.

El Tour Bikes for Change El Tour de Tucson.jpg

Cycling Businesses/Teams Volunteering:

Donors:

The 40th El Tour de Tucson race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, with thousands of cyclists from all over the world coming to Tucson.

El Tour Bikes for Change El Tour de Tucson.jpg

RELATED:  El Tour Bikes for Change to distribute 3,000 bikes to underserved Tucson youth

——
Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on InstagramTwitter or Facebook.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ORO VALLEY RESOURCES

City Government Resources Amphitheater Public Schools Pima County Public Library Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Rec Oro Valley Police Department Golder Ranch Fire District Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce
Team Near You