El Tour: Changing lives one bicycle at a time

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since 2021, El Tour de Tucson has given back to Southern Arizona youth with the knowledge of bike riding.
It's giving away more than five times the number of bikes given last year, with organization members telling KGUN 9 they plan to give away 3,000 bikes this year.
“This is the third year of El Tour Bikes for Change and it's basically to get kids, who may need a little help, a bicycle,” explained El Tour de Tucson Executive Director TJ Juskiewicz. “And for most of these kids, it’s their first bicycle ever.”
About 1,500 bikes were given to children at Boys and Girls Clubs in Arizona, with them handed out to kids over homecoming weekend.
“By the end of this weekend, we’ll be able to give away 3,000 bikes, helmets, locks and lights to kids in need,” Juskiewicz said.
This is made possible through fundraising efforts, donations and volunteers who assemble and distribute the bikes and gear.
Cycling Businesses/Teams Volunteering:
- DOGS of Tucson
- Cyclefit
- Sabino Cycles
- Bicycle Ranch
- Jim Click Racing Team
- Greater Arizona Bicycling Association
- Tucson Masters Cycling
- Canyon Ranch
- Innovative Alternative Clinic
- Run or Ride Fitness
- Tucson Bicycle Classic
Donors:
- Jim Click
- Canyon Ranch
- Zuckerman Foundation
- Pace Ranch
- Holualoa Companies
- Precious Metals Refinery
- Karen Malkin Health Consulting
- El Tour Prologue Camp
The 40th El Tour de Tucson race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, with thousands of cyclists from all over the world coming to Tucson.
RELATED: El Tour Bikes for Change to distribute 3,000 bikes to underserved Tucson youth
——
Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.